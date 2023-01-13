RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The National Electric System Operator (ONS) again reduced its load projection for January, and also reduced the estimate for the reservoir level in the Southeast/Center-West at the end of the month, according to a bulletin published this Friday.

For cargo, the agency projected a 2.2% decline in the first month of 2023 in the annual comparison, against a 0.8% drop expected last week.

As for the hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast/Center-West, the ONS estimated that they will reach 67% of capacity by the end of January, below the 68.6% previously projected.

However, the volume of rain expected to reach hydroelectric plants in the region in the month should be higher. The agency’s forecast is for rainfall at 122% of the historical average in January, compared to 119% predicted in the previous week.

For the other submarkets, rainfall estimates were increased for the Northeast (108% of the month’s historical average, compared to 107%) and the South (84%, compared to 72%), and reduced to the North (156%, compared to 163% ).

(By Marta Nogueira)