SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s energy load should increase 4.7% in July, projected the National Electric System Operator (ONS) on Friday, following a recovery in the annual comparison, with several sectors adapting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The most intense growth in the energy load should occur in the North, with an annual increase of 7.9% in July, followed by the Northeast, with an increase of 7.1%.
The Southeast/Midwest has an estimated increase of 4%, while the South region appears with 3.5%.
Rainfall in the plants was estimated by the ONS at 63% of the historical average for the Southeast/Midwest, which concentrates the largest reservoirs.
In the Northeast, second region in storage, the estimate was 43%. In the South, the index is projected at 53%, while in the North at 80%.
(By Nayara Figueiredo; edition by Roberto Samora)
