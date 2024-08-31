Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 20:08

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) reported this Saturday, the 31st, that the power outages observed in several neighborhoods in the north, east and central areas of São Paulo, as well as in the city of Guarulhos, occurred after the shutdown of equipment at the Guarulhos substation, owned by Eletrobras. According to the ONS, with the shutdown occurring near the end of the afternoon on Saturday, there was an interruption in Enel’s loads in São Paulo served by the Norte and Miguel Reale substations.

Residents of several neighborhoods in São Paulo reported a lack of electricity in the early evening of this Saturday, the 31st. The complaints were initially concentrated in the east zone, in neighborhoods such as Tatuapé and Mooca, and also in the north zone, such as Parque Edu Chaves.

Reports also indicated that Avenida Paulista and nearby streets, such as Alameda Santos, were completely without power.

At around 7 pm, electricity was restored in the region and also in neighborhoods such as Tatuapé, Cangaíba, Belém and Penha.

“The National Electric System Operator (ONS) confirms that there was a load interruption of approximately 870 MW today, 8/31, at 5:31 p.m., after the shutdown of all equipment at the Guarulhos substation, owned by Eletrobras. Due to the incident, there was an interruption in ENEL-SP loads served by the Norte and Miguel Reale substations,” highlights the ONS in a statement.

He added: “The ONS is still waiting for information from agents to analyze the cause. The ONS and agent teams are dedicated to resuming service to society safely, as quickly as possible.”

In a statement, Enel reported that “an incident involving the transmission system, which does not belong to Enel, affected the energy supply to the distributor’s customers late this afternoon”.

The company confirms that the North and East regions were impacted and says it is “working with remote maneuvers on the network to reduce the number of impacted customers”.

The city of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, was also directly affected by the blackout. Residents complained of a power outage from 5:30 p.m. onwards.

Some neighborhoods were left completely without power. Power has been restored in some areas, but other areas remain without power.

Trains and Guarulhos airport remain open

At around 7 pm, the Metro website reported that all lines were operating normally, as were CPTM trains.

Guarulhos International Airport is operating normally, with departures and arrivals at the scheduled times.

Neighborhoods with reports of power outages

There are reports of power outages in the following neighborhoods in the capital of São Paulo:

North Zone: Vila Guilherme, Vila Maria, Vila Gustavo, Jaçanã, Edu Chaves Park.

East Zone:

Center: Gardens, Historic Center and Paraíso.