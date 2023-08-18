Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/17/2023 – 23:38

After the blackout last Tuesday (15) that affected 25 states and the Federal District, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) reported having reduced the loading of transmission lines and postponed scheduled maintenance as a way to guarantee energy supply.

The information is contained in the Preliminary Report on Power Interruption in the National Interconnected System – IPIE), the first document released by the ONS after the blackout occurred and which will serve as the basis for the final diagnosis.

“At the moment, the system is being operated under more conservative conditions to guarantee the security of the service as provided for in the Network Procedures. Among the measures taken by the Operator are the reduction in the loading of transmission lines and the postponement of scheduled maintenance”, says the report released this Thursday (17).

Report

According to the ONS, the report that will detail the causes of the power outage will be completed in 45 working days. On the 25th of August, the first meeting is scheduled, with the participation of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and sector agents, to evaluate the information collected so far and the beginning of the preparation of the report. The second meeting will take place on September 1st.

what is known

The interruption began at 8:30 am on August 15, with a drop in supply of 19,000 megawatts, around 27% of the total load (73,000 MW) at that time. The starting point was the shutdown of the 500 kV Quixadá-Fortaleza II transmission line, belonging to Eletrobras Chesf, with “an incorrect performance in the line protection system, which operated within the limits, caused its shutdown”.

“In the initial assessment, demonstrated to the institutions of the electricity sector, the ONS technical team reiterated that an event of this nature, in isolation, would not be enough to cause the interruption of electricity observed in the occurrence in question. The shutdown disproportionately reflected on adjacent equipment and caused electrical oscillations (voltage and frequency) in the system in the North and Northeast regions”. With the interruption, there was a separation in the interconnections between the North and Northeast regions of the South, Southeast and Midwest regions.

The operator claims that after 600 milliseconds the so-called Synchronism Loss Protections (PPS) were triggered and enabled “the controlled opening of lines that make up the North – Northeast, Northeast – Southeast and North – South interconnections, separating the SIN into three areas electrical”.

The loads in all regions started to be recomposed in a few minutes after the fall. According to the operator, by 10 am, supply had already been normalized in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions. The system was fully restored at 2:49 pm.