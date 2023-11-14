Load surpassed the 100,000 MW mark for the 1st time on Monday (Nov 13); intense heat waves cause red alert in Brazilian regions

According to data from the ONS (National Electric System Operator), Brazil reached a historic record in energy demand on Monday (13.Nov.2023) after heat waves hit mainly the Southeast and Central-West of the country.

SIN (National Interconnected System) load records reached the level of 100,955 MW (megawatts) for the 1st time in history. The previous peak had been 97,659 MW, recorded in September this year, said the National Operator in a note (read the full text at the end of the text).

Here are the main energy matrices used at the time of the record:

hydraulics : 61,649 MW (61.1%);

: 61,649 MW (61.1%); thermal: 10,628 MW (10.5%);

10,628 MW (10.5%); wind : 9,284 MW (9.2%);

: 9,284 MW (9.2%); centralized solar : 8,505 MW (8.4%);

: 8,505 MW (8.4%); solar energy from distributed micro and mini generation: 10,898 MW (10.8%).

O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a new warning extended until Friday (October 17, 2023) of red alert for heat, which indicates a risk to the physical integrity of the population and points to an impact on the electrical, agricultural and aviation sectors due to the high in energy costs.

Temperatures must reach at least 5º above average for a period of 5 days. The ONS also estimates a drop in the level of reservoirs in the Southeast and Central-West regions. The rate is expected to reach 66.3% at the end of November, slightly below the 69.9% forecast the previous week.

The ONS also recorded record demand in the Southeast and Central-West subsystem, surpassing the level of 60,735 MW during the afternoon of Monday (13.Nov). The highest rate so far was 57,791 MW recorded on September 26th.

Read the full ONS note:

“The National Electric System Operator (ONS) recorded, on November 13, a new record in the instantaneous load demand of the National Interconnected System (SIN): at 2:17 pm, the level of 100,955 MW was reached. It was the first time in the history of SIN that the load surpassed the 100,000 MW mark. The previous mark was 97,659 MW, measured on 09/26/23.

“At the time the new level was registered, the load was served by 61,649 MW of hydraulic generation (61.1%), 10,628 MW of thermal generation (10.5%), 9,284 MW of wind generation (9, 2%), 8,505 MW of centralized solar generation (8.4%) and 10,898 MW of solar generation from distributed micro and mini generation – MMGD (10.8%). The main reason for this load behavior is the significant increase in temperature seen in much of Brazil.

“In addition to the record in the SIN, the SE/CO subsystem also reached a new maximum load level, surpassing, for the first time, the 60,000 MW milestone: at 3:30 pm, the Southeast/Central-West load reached 60,735 MW. The best load index for the subsystem so far was 57,791 MW, which occurred at 2:30 pm on 09/26/2023.”