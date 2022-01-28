SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest, the country’s main subsystem, are expected to reach 54% of their capacity in February, versus a projection of 40.6% for the end of January, according to the National Operator’s bulletin. of the Electric System (ONS) released this Friday.

The trend of lake recovery should occur with rainfall in the Southeast/Midwest estimated at 96% of the historical average in February, after a good volume of rainfall recorded in the first month of the year.

The ONS also predicts that rainfall will exceed the historical average in the Northeast (167%) and North (124%) for the month of February.

As for the South, which has been facing adverse weather conditions, the forecast is for rainfall at 40% of the historical average.

Regarding the energy load, the agency estimated an increase of 2.8% in Brazil in February. In the last forecast for January, the expectation was that the load would end the month with a drop of 0.7%.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

