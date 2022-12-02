SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The National Electric System Operator (ONS) now forecasts lower growth in the electricity load in Brazil in December, while making a downward adjustment to estimates for the level of reservoirs and rainfall in the Southeast /Midwest by the end of the month, according to the bulletin released this Friday.

For the load, the agency estimated an increase of 0.6% in the last month of 2022 in the annual comparison, compared to 1.2% predicted last week.

As for the hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast/Center-West, the ONS estimated that they will reach 51.2% of capacity by the end of the year, slightly below the 52.1% previously projected.

The volume of rain that should reach the region’s hydroelectric plants in the month should be a little lower. The agency’s forecast is for rainfall at 88% of the historical average in December, compared to 95% predicted in the previous week.

For the other submarkets, rainfall estimates were raised for the South (88% of the average, compared to 81% estimated last week), Northeast (89%, compared to 81%) and North (190%, compared to 159%).

(By Leticia Fucuchima)