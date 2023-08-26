The National Electric System Operator (ONS) presented this Friday (25th) a preliminary report indicating that the lower-than-expected performance of the generation sources close to the Quixadá – Fortaleza II transmission line, owned by Chesf, may have caused the power outage that affected 25 states and the Federal District on August 15th. The assessment was presented and discussed during the first technical meeting for the preparation of the Disturbance Analysis Report (RAP), which should be completed in about 30 days. According to the ONS, more than 1,000 professionals participated in the online event.

“The most consistent line of investigation points to this below-expected performance as a second event that triggered the entire process of layoffs that followed. The August 15 event interrupted more than 22,000 MW of energy in 25 states and the Federal District,” said the ONS, in a statement.

The interruption began at 8:30 am on August 15, with a drop in supply of 19,000 megawatts, around 27% of the total load (73,000 MW) at that time. A new evaluation meeting is scheduled for September 1st.



#ONS #lowerthanexpected #line #performance #caused #blackout