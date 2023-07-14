Ons Jabeur of Tunisia qualified again for the final on Thursday, where she will face the Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

The 28-year-old world number 6 managed to turn a match that seemed against her to beat the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 19 minutes.

The charismatic Jabeur, who is a star in Tunisia, where she is nicknamed “the minister of joy” for her inexhaustible good humor, wants to be an example for women and girls in Arab and African countries.

Wimbledon Women’s Final 2023

Ons Jabeur, at Wimbledon 2023.

With the public in favor and with the feeling that they have a score to settle with this tournament, after losing last year’s final against Elena Rybakina, Jabeur floated on the track and was much better than Sabalenkaalways in tow and with a cart of unforced errors.

He made fourteen in the third set alone (45 in total). Even so, it was not easy for the African, who needed five match points to seal the victory and return to the final a year later.

This defeat also prevents Sabalenka from becoming number one and Swiatek, who lost in the quarterfinals against Elina Svitolina, will maintain that honor for several more weeks.

(You can read: Mirra Andreeva, tennis prodigy girl and figure in Wimbledon, spoke with EL TIEMPO).

In the end, Jabeur will face off with Marketa Vondrousoawho became the first unseeded to reach the title fight since 1963 by defeating Svitolina.

The face to face between these two tennis players is even, three to three, but the Czech has the advantage of having won the last two meetings, both this year, at the Australian Open and Indian Wells.



The final at Wimbledon will be on Saturday, at a time to be confirmed. The transmission will be in charge of Star+.

EFE and AFP