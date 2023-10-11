Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The second edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship 2024 will begin after less than four months at the International Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. This year’s edition will witness the participation of Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, and the tournament will continue for nine days from February 3 to 11. Tennis fans can purchase tickets to the tournament starting today, allowing them to reserve the best seats close to the court.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship is a 500-point tournament affiliated with the Women’s Professional Tennis Association. It is held in partnership with Mubadala and organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. It also witnesses the participation of an elite group of the best female tennis players in the world to compete at the International Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City, including Anas. Jaber, one of the top ten ranked players in the world currently and a favorite player among tennis fans in the region.

Commenting on this topic, Onas Jaber said: “I am looking forward with great eagerness to participating in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship, which begins in February next year at Zayed Sports City. Tennis fans in the region have always supported me greatly, which constitutes an additional incentive for me to appear in front of them and compete strongly.” In this special tournament.”

Mansour Al Ketbi, representative of the Mubadala Foundation and Executive Director of Digital and Corporate Services at Mubadala, commented: “We are happy that the Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship will return soon, and there is no doubt that the participation of prominent stars such as Ons Jabeur ensures that we will witness world-class competitions in the UAE, which enhances our efforts aimed at To enable sporting talents in the regional and international arenas to develop their skills and abilities, this tournament embodies our continued commitment to supporting and developing the sport of tennis in the country. It also highlights our keenness to encourage excellence in the field of sports and provide the local community with the opportunity to enjoy high-level tennis matches.”

The launch of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship comes after the great success achieved by the inaugural edition in 2023, and the Fan Village also promises to provide an experience full of entertainment activities that meet the aspirations of families and sports enthusiasts on and off the court.

The top-ranked female players in the world participate in many events, including training sessions supervised by tennis stars and meetings that bring together the players with the audience, giving attendees the opportunity to interact with their favorite players.

Tickets to attend the tournament matches are officially available starting today, and fans can reserve their places early to enjoy the world-class competitions between the players. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tennis Championship promises to provide an exceptional experience suitable for families and tennis enthusiasts alike.