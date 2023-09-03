She had felt like a zombie this week in New York, because of a nasty virus, but Ons Jabeur recovered just in time on Saturday to fend off the Czech Marie Bouzkova in three sets: 5-7 7-6(5) 6 -3.

Jabeur may be known as ‘lucky’ in the circuit, but the great favorite of American tennis fans had little reason to laugh on Saturday. She made mistakes, which Bouzkova took advantage of in the first set.

But Bouzkova himself was not fit at all. The Czech took a medical time-out off the field in the seventh game after a break in the second set. Despite a leg injury, she kept up the fight, even though she occasionally limped across the field and lost the second set via the tiebreak. After almost three hours of play, she only gave in. In the third set, she gave away a crucial break in the sixth game with a double fault and hit the ball into the net on match point.

She just kept going. I did what I could Our Jabour

,,It was a very tough match for both of us”, said Jabeur, last year’s losing finalist. “She just kept going. I did what I could. She’s a great player.” Jabeur awaits a tough opponent in the fourth round: the Chinese Zheng Qinwen, who in turn defeated the Italian Lucia Bronzetti in three sets: 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

In the last meeting against Zheng, in Toronto in 2022, she had to stop fighting. ,,She gave me a good beating there”, said Jabeur. “I learned a lot from that. She has a very good forehand. It will certainly be difficult.”

Medvedev easily to fourth round US Open

Daniil Medvedev is also in the fourth round of the US Open. After just over two and a half hours and in three sets, he finished with his Argentinian opponent Sebastian Baez, who had won twelve games in a row: 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6).

The number three on the seeding list only lost one set at the US Open this edition, in the previous round. In the first round, Medvedev only gave up two games. Now Alex de Minaur is waiting, thirteenth in the ATP ranking. Medvedev does not have much time to prepare for this match. He left the tennis court around five o'clock Dutch time and barely twelve hours later the Australian is waiting again. The Russian won the tournament in 2021. ,,It was tough. I just want to go to sleep now," he said.

Daniil Medvedev thanks the crowd after winning in the third round at the US Open. © AP



Alexander Zverev via Gregor Dimitrov to fourth round

Alexander Zverev is also in the fourth round of the US Open after a grueling match against Bulgarian Gregor Dimitrov. After more than three and a half, the German came off the track as the winner: (2)6-7, 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1. In the next round he will meet the Italian top talent Jannik Sinner, who beat Stan Wawrinka.

Zverev faced Dominic Thiem in the final in 2020, to whom he lost. Last year, the German faced Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The Serbian won after a grueling five-setter.