Estadão Content
03/17/2024 – 13:05

Amid the heat wave that mainly affects the Southeast, Central-West and part of the South of the country last week, the National Electric System Operator (ONS) recorded a new record of instantaneous load demand in the National Interconnected System (SIN ).

According to the ONS, at 2:37 pm last Friday, the 15th, the SIN's energy load reached 102,478 megawatts (MW) and was met by 92.5% renewable energy. The previous mark was 101,860 MW, reached on February 7th.

Considering the entire day, the average load was also a record, reaching 91,338 average megawatts (MWmed), surpassing the mark of 90,596 MWmed registered on November 17, 2023.

“The behavior of the load was influenced by climatic issues, mainly by the high temperatures in almost the entire country, which saw another heat wave,” said the ONS in a note.

The weekend's weather conditions, with temperatures above 34º in several states in the Southeast and Central-West regions, could lead to new records in energy demand in the coming days. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), in the capital of São Paulo, thermometers have recorded temperatures of approximately 34.3 degrees Celsius (ºC) since last Friday, the 15th.

In recent days, the agency had already issued a warning signal for the intense heat wave in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, and parts of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. For the next few days, the forecast is that in the In the south of the country, storms will occur with rain showers and wind gusts of over 70 kilometers per hour (km/h), in addition to the possibility of hail.