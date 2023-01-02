SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The expansion of the Brazilian electricity system is expected to require investments of 60.7 billion euros in energy transmission works between 2023 and 2027, according to estimates by the electricity operator ONS released on Monday.

Of this total, 55.7 billion refer to new works, which become necessary in view of the strong growth in wind and solar photovoltaic generation, especially in the Northeast and in Minas Gerais, requiring the disposal of energy surpluses to the other subsystems of the National Interconnected System (SIN ).

The works indicated in the Medium-Term Electric Operation Plan include the construction of around 16,000 km of new transmission lines and 34,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of additional transformation capacity in new and existing substations.

These undertakings represent an increase of around 10% in the length of transmission lines and 9% in the installed nominal power in transformers of the Basic Network and the Basic Border Network, in relation to the existing network.

In the regional analysis, the ONS highlighted that five states concentrate around 80% of future investments: Bahia (13.6 billion reais), Minas Gerais (13.1 billion), Maranhão (10.3 billion), Goiás (8. 5 billion) and Piauí (4 billion).

Still in the medium term plan, the ONS estimated that the electricity load in the SIN will reach 111 GW in 2027, an increase of 18% compared to the 94.1 GW registered in 2022. 208.4 GW at the end of 2026, compared to the current 186 GW.

The body also highlighted the need to resolve a bottleneck created by the “boom” of wind and solar projects after the enactment, in 2021, of a law that ended subsidies for renewable sources. According to the ONS, the large volume of generation projects that are seeking connection to the transmission system has made the current criteria no longer adequate.

In view of this, the ONS proposed a “paradigm change” that favors economic logic, with the creation, for example, of an auction to select the most promising projects that can effectively be implemented.

The proposal is in line with the plan of the Ministry of Mines and Energy under the administration of Jair Bolsoanro, which in 2022 laid the foundations for a new tender for this purpose, forecasting the first auctions for 2023.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)