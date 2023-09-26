Voltage control equipment in generating parks close to transmission lines in Ceará did not work correctly, according to report

The cause of the national blackout recorded on August 15 was the failure of voltage control equipment at wind and solar plants to operate, concluded the ONS (National Electric System Operator). The draft result of the investigation, called RAP (Disruption Analysis Report), was sent to agents in the electricity sector on Monday night (September 25, 2023). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 36 MB).

According to the report, poor performance was found in the control equipment of several wind and photovoltaic farms in the region of the Quixadá-Fortaleza transmission line, in Ceará, operated by Eletrobras Chesfwhich opened (i.e., shut down) as an overload protection measure.

This was “event zero” that caused the blackout. The line shut down to protect itself from an increase in power flow on the grid, above its limit, caused by an increase in solar generation. An incorrect operation of the line’s automatic reclosing scheme was observed.

The ONS pointed out, however, that generating plant equipment should automatically compensate for the voltage drop caused by the opening of the transmission line.

However, performance at the time of the occurrence was below that predicted in the models provided by the operators and tested in simulations by the ONS.

Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, general director of the ONS, had already explained that the device that failed was a voltage regulator that should have responded to the incident within 15 to 20 milliseconds. However, it was found that the equipment’s response time was 50 to 100 milliseconds.

“The disturbance analysis made it possible to verify that the performance of field controls, of wind and solar plants, especially with regard to the dynamic support capacity of reactive power, was far below the mathematical models provided by the agents and represented in the database official”the report concludes.

From the 2 events, a series of transmission line shutdowns were seen, first in the Northeast subsystem, and then in the rest of the country, with the exception of Roraima.

The blackout caused the interruption of 23,368 MW, of the total 67,507 MW that were being served at the time, representing approximately 34.5% of the total load at that time.

Faced with the identified problem, the RAP contains measures to be taken by the 122 agents, as well as for wind and photovoltaic generators. In total, there were hundreds of notes that agents and the ONS will have to implement by July 2024.

The measures range from adjustments in protections, through problems in communication with agents at the time of recomposition, to the validation of the mathematical models of all wind and photovoltaic generators, among others.

The RAP also lists measures that have already been taken. Among them, the update of the official database, by the ONS, with the performance of wind and photovoltaic parks as observed during the blackout, in order to use it in operational studies.

The ONS also implemented new energy export limits and operational measures in the Northeast region, reducing the transport of solar and wind energy from the region to the rest of the country, aiming to guarantee the security of the SIN (national Interconnected System), as shown in the Power360.

“The RAP that is currently being prepared is one of the most important in our history and will be fundamental for improving planning, operation, regulation and integration of new projects”, said Ciocchi, who explained that now sector agents will speak out, making their contributions to the report. The final text will be presented by October 17th.