Agency warns of falling water levels in river basins and increased consumption

O ONS (National Electric System Operator) sent a letter to thermal plants asking “readiness” to ensure the supply of electricity. According to the document, the alert is necessary because of the current dry period and the transition to the wet period from 2024 to 2025.

According to the electricity system operator, in recent months, rainfall and, consequently, water levels in some river basins have been below the historical average. In addition, energy consumption has increased.

For the 2 reasons mentioned, “It is requested that the availability of thermal generation be maximized and that plants be ready to guarantee electrical energy service in the event of a need for dispatch to meet the SIN requirements. [Sistema Interligado Nacional] throughout the dry period and the transition to the wet period 2024/2025”, wrote the ONS. Read the full of the letter (PDF – 83 kB).

The agency also asked companies to report their maintenance schedules, issues related to hibernation and fuel shortages by July 31.

The ONS’s objective is to guarantee the supply of electricity during the dry and transition period. The decision was taken at a meeting of the CMSE (Electric Sector Monitoring Committee) on July 5. It was communicated to the power generation plants last week.

