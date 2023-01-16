León, Guanajuato.- Today, Monday, January 16, the Catholic religion honors San Berardo, Otón, Pedro, Acursio and Adyuto, known as the martyrs of Marrakech.

These Franciscan friars, who came from different points of Italywere sent by Saint Francis of Assisi to Saracen lands.

Despite the order of Sultan Miramamolino not to preach the Christian faith, and under the threat of arrest, they continued to do so until they were imprisoned and tortured. First in the city of Seville and later in Marrakech.

Their bodies resided until 2010 in the Monastery of Santa Cruz de Coimbra, Portugal. Today his remains are in Sant’Antonio da Padova in Terni.

santoral from January 16:

The Catholic saints are the group of people recognized by the Church as saints or blessed on a specific date.

The saints and saints are men and women noted for preaching the Christian faith because of their special relationships with the divinities or because of a particular ethical elevation. While the consideration of blessed constitutes the third step on the path to canonization.

We recommend you read:

Today’s saints day, January 16, also celebrates the following saint’s days:

Saint Acursio

Saint Adjutus

Saint Berard

st otto

saint peter martyr

Saint Danactus

Saint Furse

Saint Honorate

Saint James Bishop of Tarantasia

saint leobato

Saint Melas

Saint Titian

Saint Triverio