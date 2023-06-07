One Punch Man it is a very popular series and the merit is of its characters, always a little crazy. Among the audience’s favorites is the powerful heroine Tatsumaki. The world of cosplay also appreciates the character and, now, we can see a Tatsumaki cosplay realized by tsuna.mi_cosplay.

tsuna.mi_cosplay made a very faithful cosplay of the One-Punch Man character. The heroine is perfectly recreated in her black costume with fluttering skirt and green curled hats. In this shot, it almost looks like Tatsumaki is flying, thanks to the fact that the skirt is in motion and the feet cannot be seen. The backdrop and green light also help give the impression that the character is suspended. This is a great photo shoot.

Tell us what you think of the Tatsumaki cosplay made by tsuna.mi_cosplay? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?