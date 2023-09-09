Only Up!an indie platform video game developed and published by SCKR Games and released on Steam on May 24, 2023it was recently removed from Steam catalog.

Although it quickly became a phenomenon on the indie scene on the web, the “climbing simulator” therefore says goodbye to the Valve store as stated by the developer himself.

The reason for this is linked to some accusations regarding the copyright infringementgiven that some polygonal models And graphic assets they would have been taken by the author from other projects.

This led the author to experience a stressful situation that pushed him to make this decision, as he himself declared:

I’m a developer who works alone and this game was my first experience in the sector, a game I made for creativity, to test myself and with which I made several mistakes. I’ve been through a period of high stress in recent months and now I just want to put all this behind me. And yes, Only Up will no longer be available on Steam, it’s my decision.

Indiesolodevthis is the developer’s nickname on Steam, but he will not say goodbye to the world of video games given that he already has a new project planned, whose provisional title is Kith.