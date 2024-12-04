I read that a twenty-something American woman has billed 43.4 million dollars in one year with your profile OnlyFans. I’m looking for his name, it doesn’t ring a bell; They must know her at home and on that platform whose users would say that she is a model, while for the rest she is a virtual prostitute.

Going from joining the social services queue to billing millions in just twelve months requires a well-trained mind, but I sense that it will be difficult for you to organize your emotions. In fact, when you receive ccriticism on social networks She responds by proudly hanging photos on her bank as if ethics were inside an ATM. In the same way that going from everything to nothing is hard, Transition from lack to abundance requires emotional work of adaptation because if it does not happen like the jackpot winners of the lottery, seventy percent end up ruined five years later. Unexpected wealth is disconcerting to anyone and even more so if you are in your early twenties.

Great legacy

Laura Fuertes is twenty-five years oldthe first Spanish boxer to have participated in the Olympic Games, and although she also uses her body to earn a living, her story is very different. Laura started swimming, but when her parents took her to a boxing match He sparked a passion that would lead him to win bronze at the 2022 World Championship and from there, to Paris.

Laura just received the award Woman to Follow for opening a closed door to women, which made me happy because she is one of those athletes whose legacy impacts them. Its image is curious: small, it has a wavy hair that exceeds her waist and her arms are thinner than we think of a boxer, but here I realize that clichés drag me into prejudice if I’m not alert.

I had the opportunity to talk to Laura a few weeks ago, on the radio, and she told me that His greatest learning did not come from the sports fieldbut to accept that some people are going to disappoint you no matter how much care you put into the relationship. Too young for disappointments, but The sacrifice of sport also trains you for life: He told me that once a right hand fractured his nasal septum but he didn’t feel the pain until the fight was over. Laura is committed to bringing boxing to the little ones so that they understand its true dimension: children. understand that it is not the way through which they channel angerdisenchantment or frustration, because it is a sport and it has its rules, and girls that it is not a boy’s sport, but any girl can practice it and succeed in it.

Boys understand that it is not the way through which they channel anger, disappointment or frustration (…) and girls that it is not a boy’s sport

The generativity

Robert Waldinger, a psychiatrist at Harvard and director of the most important study on happiness in the world, explains that one of the sources of well-beingespecially when we reach maturity and think that we have finished a good part of our life, it is Find a purpose and generate it. In another way, become aware of the mark we leave on others and, therefore, act with transcendence. In psychology it is called “generativity” and there is a leadership model called generative that is characterized by transcend the “I” to connect with the “we”in which the most important thing is the well-being of the team and, therefore, the leader has an impact by transmitting knowledge so that others can grow. Waldinger suggests that, although this generativity should be mandatory from the age of forty, we can train it through four types of practices:

Have actions and initiatives that contribute positively to society. Share experiences and knowledge that become exemplary for others. Set our intention to achieve a goal or purpose. ​ Take care of physical and mental health by practicing activities that also allow us to have positive and balanced relationships.

The example of Laura Fuertes shows that we can be generative leaders at any age. Laura achieves achievements and triumphs in society, shares her experiences in schools that impact boys and girls, her mission is to bring women’s boxing to the highest levels of success and takes care of herself, both physically and the environment that surrounds her.

It doesn’t seem like OnlyFans millionaire practices generativityexcept to generate dollars faster than the Federal Reserve.

#OnlyMoney #Opinion #Teresa #Viejo