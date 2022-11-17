Onlyfans World Cup Qatar: reappears a woman who had the Mexico team in controversy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Only Fans model that put Mexico in trouble.
The past World Cup had tremendous controversy. Mexicans hope it does not happen again.
November 17, 2022, 12:48 PM
The Mexican selection getting ready for the World Cup Qatarand their fans hope that the team does not lose concentration, and that nothing similar to the experience of 2018 happens, when a media controversy affected the team.
It was the famous party prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to celebrate the birthday of Javier ‘Chicharito Hernandez and also fire the players who traveled to compete.
There was Aimèe Álvarez, better known as ‘Mackiie’, who is now one of the most popular girls on OnlyFans.
‘Mackie’ reappeared
“Mackiie” reappeared and told the details of the party with several players from the Mexican National Team and denied that she and the other girls in attendance had been hired
“People believe that they hired us, that we are escorts. I went in and saw girls just like me, all in fan mode. The 30 or 40 that we were in were 100% fan mode and I never saw someone who said: It looks who hired her or paid her,” said the model in an interview with Werevertumorro.
Well, Aimee reappeared and in Mexico they talk about her, because she became a figure in social networks, she ventured into the platform of onlyfans and today he has more than 280 thousand followers on Instagram.
November 17, 2022, 12:48 PM
