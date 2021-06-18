Onlyfans, the platform for the most curious: “On the stock exchange to expand properties”

The online platform OnlyFans, a social network that offers entertainment from influencers and celebrities after signing up for a monthly subscription, aims to go public and enter the stock market. The indiscretion comes from La Stampa, which reported its deposit to the Company House, an English agency that manages company registration registers.

The social network is mainly used for sharing content prohibited to minors and during the lockdown it saw an exponential increase in users and creators. Many web characters, especially women, manage to bring home a hefty salary by sharing intimate photos and chatting with the most loyal users, who can pay extra for personalized content.

By entering the stock market, OnlyFans aims to establish itself definitively on the global market: according to the papers there is talk of “expanding ownership”. All this despite the numerous criticisms addressed to it due to the nature of the promised contents. Many people indeed they do not consider the platform appropriate as it is linked to the world of soft porn and as it lacks any parental control, allowing anyone to subscribe and subscribe to these channels.