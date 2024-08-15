Have you ever imagined that behind those spicy messages received on OnlyFans could there be a chatbot? Well yes, that’s right Like this. Content creators on OnlyFansat this point submerged from the requests of the fanare using artificial intelligence to keep conversations alive without having to type every single message.

The story behind the scenes: AI and chatters

For a long time now, the most successful models on OnlyFans they rely on employees called “chatter” to manage the conversations with fans. But now, as Reuters reports, some are replacing those chatters with AI. Capitalism and Innovation meet again: there are several companies that offer chatbot services for creators of OnlyFansdespite the use of AI in This way both against the terms Of service from the platform.

Take, for example, NEO Agency. This agency not only manages content creators, but also uses a proprietary chatbot called FlirtFlow. Luc Jaris, the CEOrevealed that about half of the 70 performers managed from the agency they use the chatbot. And they are not alone: ​​many other agencies and individual performers are following this trend.

A new level of sexting

Until recently, the chatbot they were not good at flirt. But thanks to technological advances and expanded training data, they are now able to flirt better than humans. Jaris emphasizes that you can’t start with the classic “Hey, love, send me a tip!” You have to understand the fan first: Where is he from? What is his problem? Why does he hate his boss? What is his dog’s name? Only in this way can an authentic connection be created and, ultimately, a financial return be achieved.

How the trick works

To circumvent the ban on bot Of OnlyFanscompanies like Botlybased in Australia, require creators or chatter humans to manually send AI-generated messages. This way, the message can be edited or tailored to the specific person you are chatting with. Botly claims to be used in over 100,000 chats per monthwith subscriptions that cost only $15 monthly. It’s no surprise that many stressed creators or their assistants are drawn to this type of service.

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to be on the other side of the screen? Content creators try to maintain personal contact with fans, but with the increase of demand, has become unsustainable. That’s why theIA is becoming a valuable resource. What do you think about this evolution? Do you think a chatbot can really replace interaction human?

Personally, I find this evolution fascinating and a little disturbing. On the one hand, theIA offers a way to manage an excessive workload, on the other hand it risks making interactions less authentic. It’s a delicate balance between efficiency and humanity. I ask myself: how far are we willing to go to increase productivity?

In conclusion, the use of theIA in the world of OnlyFans represents a significant shift in the way content creators interact with their fans. It is a prime example of how technology can disrupt the most unexpected industries. Are you curious to see where this innovation will take us? Stay up to date with us on iCrewPlay to discover the latest news and trends!

