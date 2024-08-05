Erotic model and OnlyFans star from Mexico Roxy Aguire said that she studied at Stanford University. She spoke about her studies at one of the most prestigious universities in the world in the podcast Inside OnlyFans, the episode was released on YouTube.

The podcast guest revealed that she received her higher education in Mexico. According to Aguire, she has a master’s degree in architecture and interior design, but she has not worked in this specialty.

After some time, she began studying at Stanford University in a business-related program. During her studies at the university, the OnlyFans star realized that she did not speak English as well as she thought.

Previously, popular American porn actresses Reagan Foxx and Sylvia Saige refuted the widespread stereotype about the skills and hobbies of sex workers. Thus, Foxx said that she often meets very versatile people at work with hobbies far removed from the porn industry.