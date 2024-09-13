OnlyFans star Briana Ambruster, aka Ski Mask Girl, has revealed her followers’ bizarre food-related requests. She shared the details on the OnlyStans podcast, which is available at YouTube.

“I get a lot of requests for food play,” Ambruster said. She says followers ask her to make content featuring cookies, grapefruit, cucumbers, cream, and jerky. “I once made a video with expired whipped cream, it was past its sell-by date, it was gross, the smell was disgusting,” she added.

Earlier, OnlyFans model Alana Cole also told about an unusual request from a subscriber. According to the model, one day a subscriber asked her to make a video in which she acts as a spy. The man paid her a thousand dollars for fulfilling such a request.

Previously, another OnlyFans star, Hayley Cox, answered a question about the strangest request she had received from her subscribers. She admitted that one request always surprised her.