OnlyFans star Haley Cox has revealed a subscriber request that “always blows her away.” She shared the details in a conversation with OnlyStans podcast host Glen Balls, an episode of which is available on YouTube.

“The one thing that always blows my mind is when people ask me to send poop,” the model responded to the podcast host’s question about the weirdest request her OnlyFans subscribers have ever made.

Earlier, OnlyFans star Mila Monet also revealed that some of the strangest requests from her OnlyFans subscribers were requests to send them her feces.

Before this, OnlyFans model CJ Sparks shared another unusual request from a subscriber on the platform. According to her, one day a man insistently asked her to get pregnant. As the model specified, the subscriber wanted her to post photos and videos on the platform where she was captured with a belly.