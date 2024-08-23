OnlyFans star Sienna Grace, who provides escort services, has revealed the craziest gift she has ever received from a client. She shared the details in a conversation with the portal Yahoo Lifestyle.

According to Grace, one of her clients was a billionaire who paid for all the plastic surgeries she wanted. The erotic model underwent removal of Bish’s lumps and back scars, liposuction of the chin, arms and thighs, as well as breast lifts and reductions.

Grace noted that she never saw the client again after the surgeries. “In total, this man spent over $100,000 on me — it’s probably the biggest gift I’ve ever received,” she added.

Earlier, another OnlyFans star, Hayley Cox, answered a question about the strangest request she had received from her subscribers. She admitted that one request always surprised her.