W.As I know about Levi, she lives in Canada. She has four sisters. Your most unforgettable experience is holding a newborn baby in your arms. Young life, she says, “a great feeling”. She is not confident and every time she uploads something she wonders if she should delete it right away. Levi has long red hair and large breasts. She is not afraid that someone might not take her seriously because she “absolutely does not want to be taken seriously”. And, “for the thousandth time”: She doesn’t do porn.

Levi’s full name is Levi Coralynn, which of course is not her real name. It was shown to me on Instagram, where it has two channels: YourLittleRedhead with 51,000, LeviCoralynn with 363,000 followers. It says “Thanks for following” and “I love you”. Including a “Linktree”, the leaves of which, when you click on them, represent almost all of the major platforms: Youtube, Twitter, Tiktok. Facebook, Reddit, Patreon. In the treetop: Onlyfans.