The Metrobús in Mexico City became the setting for a model of onlyfans who used public transportation to create Barbie-themed content.

The young @alemiarojasoficial, who has more than 13.7 million followers on InstagramHe shared various images and video where he is seen posing in pink Barbie-style clothes, on Mexican public transport.

Her images went viral and turned on the networks as she shared various photos and videos dressed in a pretty pink outfit that she used to attend the premiere of the Barbie movie, which was this Thursday, July 20.

“When no one picks me up to go see Barbie,” the video’s description reads.

Currently, there are many people who are selling content on social networks, especially on the platform of onlyfansused by people who are dedicated to monetizing photos and videos.

According to Business Insider report data, content creators posted earnings of $1.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 21.8 percent.

Among these statistics, OnlyFans is positioned, which has registered more users, where they sell their content with subscriptions, and in the month of January 2022 it reported that it accumulated approximately 248 million visits to the website. And they record that every day 500 thousand people join the platform and it has 1.5 million content creatorswhere they earn one hundred thousand dollars per month or more.