Puebla.- The young model of OnlyFans He uses his earnings to rescue horses and raise them up in the sanctuary called Caucolandia, located in Atlixco, Puebla.

The name influencer Elena Larrea, made a rescue sanctuary called “Cuacolandia” and is financed with the income of the platform OnlyFans.

elena larreabetter known on social networks as @elenaypunto, is the founder of quacoland and the young woman seeks to give a better life to the horses that were victims of exploitation, mistreatment and abandonment.

The influencer organized a movement on social networks where he denounced the bad conditions and the disregard by the authorities about the 17 mares that suffered mistreatment on a property in Tonalá.

Elena uploads content on the OnlyFans platform to pay the expenses of the rescued horses / Photo: Via Instagram @elenaypunto

Elena will have custody of 12 of the mares that were rescued from the Tonalá propertyJalisco, Elena pays for medicines, veterinarians, food and products for equines thanks to what is generated from the platform OnlyFans.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The young woman used OnlyFans as an alternative to get the horses forward that depend on it.