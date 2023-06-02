OnlyFans model ‘spears at the ready’ against Premier League footballer

More and more athletes, in this case a soccer player from the Premier leaguethey go against the wall for serious accusations of the models of OnlyFans.

And one of them has ‘left one of the players in a bad light’ leedsof whom he said he had not had a good season and made it known why.

(Piqué breaches custody agreement, Shakira explodes and will take drastic measures)

(Wild: fans invade the field, fight and lock up players, chaos, video)

Astrid Wett She is a 23-year-old British model and is very famous for her content on the adult social network OnlyFans.

With everything

Weet is a die-hard fan of Chelseathe English club, but this time he spoke of a player from a rival, Leeds, with whom he went with everything.

“No wonder that weston mckennie I had a shitty season at Leeds United, I was too busy subscribing and liking my photos,” he wrote on his networks.

She has more than 265,000 followers and more than 441,000 people follow her on Instagram, who see her photos and videos that she posts very frequently. )

(Sebastián Villa: the new video that has him against the wall for gender violence)