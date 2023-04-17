OnlyFans model shoots a hard video with a subscriber: “She was a minor”

Michelle Comi, one of the most famous models of OnlyFans, the platform that offers adult content through a subscription, told of an unexpected event that could cause her various problems.

In fact, the creator has launched a contest to give her subscribers the opportunity to shoot hardcore content with her.

“I made a selection and we recorded the video,” said sui social Michelle Comi, who, however, was unaware that the boy was a minor.

“I had to choose from my subscribers a guy to record the video with. After several selections I chose and met him. Everything went well, we shot the video, but I hadn’t made him sign the papers yet,” said the model.

“His year of birth, 2005, has been skipped. For obvious reasons, the video cannot be distributed. In fact, it really shouldn’t exist. And indeed it was cancelled. It was my fault, I should have made him sign everything sooner, but being the first time I’ve done it, I went a bit on trust”.

“I’m looking for a partner again now. The boy was smart, but I hope he at least had fun” concluded Michelle Comi.

Precisely on the contents released on OnlyFans, some of which could see minors as protagonists, the Moige, the Italian Parents Movement, intervened, accusing: “It is a platform with ethically irresponsible behavior, which has not put in place an adequate verification of the majority age”.

“When dealing with topics of this type, which can negatively affect the emotional and relational growth of minors, age verification systems must be rigid, and the platform should pay close attention to these things. We cannot allow our children to have such free access to content of this type, which will give them a distorted image of sexual relations in general”.