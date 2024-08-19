Porn star and OnlyFans model of Pakistani descent Jasmine Sherni has revealed the craziest request from a subscriber. She shared the details in the Inside OnlyFans podcast, the episode was released on YouTube.

“The craziest request I ever got, which I still remember today, was when a man asked me to dress like I was going scuba diving. He wanted me to slap the living room floor,” the model recalled. To fulfill this request, she says, the man sent her fins, a mask, and a snorkel.

Sherni added that she filmed several videos on this topic for the subscriber, for which he paid her “a couple hundred dollars.”

Earlier, OnlyFans star Ashlyn Skye revealed the most unusual request from a subscriber. The model said that her fan once paid her $30,000 (about 2.5 million rubles) for a trip to Hawaii with another man.

Earlier, OnlyFans model Mila Monet also shared the strangest request she received from a fan. The model admitted that some of the strangest requests from her OnlyFans subscribers were requests to send them her feces.