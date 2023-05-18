OnlyFans model finds out stepdad sees her hot content

He discovers that his stepfather is one of his most assiduous followers and ruins his mother’s wedding: this is what happened to Taila Maddison, model and creator of OnlyFans, the platform that offers adult content through a subscription.

The young woman, originally from Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, told her story through a video posted on her profile TikTok.

The woman revealed that her stepfather often has over 2,000 dollars (more than 1,220 euros) to view her hot content. The platform, in fact, warned the young woman that the man with whom she was interacting in chat belonged to her telephone contacts.

Suspicious of the story, the model went to the bottom discovering that the mysterious user was none other than her stepfather, or the man who was having an affair with her mother.

“Now I no longer live in my mother’s house – said the girl – I immediately understood that there was a user who loved my content more than the others. I recently opened my channel, to try to earn some money. But this morbid attention from the mysterious user made me suspicious”.

“He always bought all my content, made custom requests. Specific things, too specific. I started to investigate, until one day I wrote to him: ‘I know who you are’. I was at the table with my mum and stepfather and a second later, his phone rang, and then he turned to me and said: ‘Can we talk?’. I was shocked.”

The model then said she was forced to reveal everything to her mother: “I had to explain to my mother that her husband paid me to see my hot content. It was terrible, but before believing me 100%, she wanted proof. I showed her one of the photos she sent me privately of her member… and she confirmed ”.