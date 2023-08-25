OnlyFans, turnover grows by 24% in 2022: a business worth 5.6 billion a year

OnlyFans grinds profits “as if there were no tomorrow”, yet the future of the platform is clear and looks brighter than ever. The adult platform of the British company Fenix ​​International of the entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky has an ever-growing loyal audience: 239 million users (+27% from 2021).

Currently i erotic content creators registered on the platform exceed 3 million (3.2 to be exact, up one million from the previous year), and a turnover amounting to 5.6 billion transactions, with a big leap forward compared to 2021 in which they amounted to 4.8 billion. This is what emerges from the 2022 financial statements filed by the parent company of the American-Ukrainian billionaire, numbers that have risen exponentially from year to year since the creation of the brand in 2016.

Suffice it to consider that compared to the previous year, the porn and soft porn platform has achieved profits up 24%, exceeding $1 billion in revenues for the first time (compared to 932 million in 2021), thus guaranteeing the sole owner a good 404 million in earnings, the equivalent of 370 million euros.

