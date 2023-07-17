Monday, July 17, 2023
OnlyFans boxer celebrates victory by showing her breasts: wave of criticism, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
OnlyFans boxer celebrates victory by showing her breasts: wave of criticism, video

Daniella Hemsley was euphoric after winning her match.

The model Daniella Hemsley caused controversy in the boxing world after winning a match and showing her breasts to the public and cameras.

Controversy in boxing

Hemsley, 22, does not come from the world of boxing but from onlyfans. At the time of achieving victory in a fight against Aleksandra Daniel, in the KingPyn boxing tournament broadcast around the world, the model had this gesture of lifting her top, which has aroused many comments on social networks.

My grandfather had Muhammed Ali. My father had Mike Tyson… I have Daniella Hemsley ”, they wrote on the networks in a mocking tone.

But beyond those comments, there were strong criticisms. Two characters with a long history in the sport of gloves expressed their discomfort.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is one of the biggest names in the sport and said: “I hate it. We have worked very hard so that women in boxing are respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we have to understand is that this is not boxing.”.

“For me, what I’m trying to do and what we’ve been doing for years and years, the sacrifices that people have made to be respected, again, it’s not boxing. But at the same time, I think it’s more of a reflection of society than a reflection of the good or bad of boxing. I don’t like it.”

For her part, two-time gold medalist boxer Claressa Shields also weighed in, saying: “Wow… this is a step backwards for women’s boxing. Stop this s**t.”

