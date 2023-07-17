Some statistics released by the Digital Marketing agency Hearts & Science have debunked several clichés associated with the world of video games in Italy. That’s why the identikit of the Italian player leaves no room for stereotypes.

Male, young and obsessed with FIFA? No, the Italian gamer is anything but

According to the results of a survey conducted by Hearts & Science, also taken from the Italian site of Esquire The passionate of video games belong to all age groups: we start from the very young up to those over sixty years old. What is most surprising is above all the range between 45 and 64 years, in second position with 3.8 million players. Preceding it is the one that goes from 15 to 24 years of age, made up of four million players. Quite an unusual achievement, as the baby boomer generation didn’t grow up with video games. The belief that video games are a favorite pastime only for the youngest is therefore false.

Another widespread stereotype is that video games are enjoyed almost exclusively by boys. This is not the case, as the survey showed that the women account for almost half of gamers. To be precise the 43%, equivalent to 7.3 million users. Lastly, most people are thought to play console games – in contrast, research has shown that over 80% of people now play console games. mobile.

The most popular video games today

There are so many titles and types of videogames appreciated today, in Italy and around the world, so much so that the audience of enthusiasts is reaching the record figure of four billion.

Among the most played video games of the moment there is first of all Minecraft, which has never stopped gaining approval since 2011. In 2021 alone, it had more than 235 million copies sold and over 700 million users. Fortnite remains one of the most played games since 2017, the year of its launch. An interesting fact is that one in three Fortnite players belongs to the Baby Boomer generation.

How not to mention the successful series of call of Duty: Capable of simulating every possible war scenario, this US first-person shooter has reached the 19th chapter and it doesn’t seem to miss a beat.

But also i casino games are currently depopulating: 2022, in particular, was a golden year for the sector which, according to a report by the European Gaming and Betting Association, recorded a turnover of 108.5 billion euros (+23% on 2021). Sector which, however, needs stricter laws to stem the spread of illegal gambling (88% of Italians ask the State for unambiguous laws, valid throughout the national territory). However, today, to select the safe operators to rely on, it is possible to consult some resources, such as slotADM.it for example, which report legal and certified gaming software.

Another video game, released in 2007 but still very popular today, is Crossfire, a social deduction and hidden role party game in which two military factions clash. With a peak of 8 million players connected simultaneously, the game is very popular in Korea, but is also conquering the West.