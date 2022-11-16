It is called the Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, although it is better known as the Law of Sexual Freedom and, above all, as a law of “only yes is yes.”

After more than a year of procedures, it was approved this Thursday by the Spanish Congress of Deputies with 205 votes in favor and 141 against.

Once the king signs it, it will be registered in the Official State Gazette and will foreseeably come into force in a matter of weeks.

The left-wing coalition that governs Spain ensures that it is one of the most avant-garde laws in the world in favor of women’s rights.

His critics, however, believe that he violates the presumption of innocence and equality before the law.

Here are the keys to “only yes is yes”.

Its origin: a group rape

The law has its roots in the controversial case of “the herd.”

This was the name of the WhatsApp group in which the five men who raped an 18-year-old girl in a portal during the San Fermín festivities in Pamplona in 2016 interacted.

The Spanish justice system convicted them of sexual abuse, understanding that there was no violence or intimidation, but later rectified it and the Supreme Court ended up raising the sentences from 9 to 15 years in prison for rape.

The case generated demonstrations throughout the country and the demand by Spanish society to reform the laws to protect women from sexual attacks and toughen the punishments for those who perpetrate them.

The current Spanish government, openly declared feminist, then began to design the new law, which implies important changes in the treatment of sexual crimes and care for victims.

The consent

“Only yes is yes” refers to the most important and also the most controversial of the postulates of this law: consent before any sexual interaction.

“It will only be understood that there is consent when it has been freely expressed through acts that, in view of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the will of the person,” the legal text states.

Thus, sexual conduct without consent will be considered assaults and will be punished with different penalties depending on the circumstances and the aggravating circumstances of the case.

This means that a sexual assault does not necessarily imply the use of force or that the victim has tried to resist since, for example, his passivity could be conditioned by environmental intimidation or by the intake of alcohol or other substances.

“No woman will have to prove that there was violence or intimidation in an assault for it to be considered an assault. We recognize all assaults as sexist violence,” the Spanish Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, told the media.

removed abuse

The new law eliminates the current distinction between abuse and sexual assault.

Thus, any sexual interaction without the consent of the other person will be an assault and will be punishable by a prison sentence of 1 to 4 years.

The aggravating circumstance by chemical submission is also introduced.

Using drugs or drugs to reduce or annul the will of the victim, something considered abuse until now, will become assault.

Murders, street harassment and more

In its section on murders due to sexual violence, the “only yes is yes” law seeks to differentiate the homicide of women linked to sexual violence from other types of crimes with death.

“Sexual femicide” will be considered “the most serious violation of human rights linked to sexual violence, which must be made visible and to which a specific response must be given.”

Street harassment will be punished as a minor crime and the justice system will be able to prosecute it at the request of the person who suffers it.

This type of attitude will be punished with between 5 and 30 days of permanent location, community work during the same period or a fine.

Digital sexual violence, which refers to sexual extortion through networks or non-consensual pornography, will also be prosecuted.

The section referring to the prohibition of pornographic advertising consists, on the one hand, of vetoing advertisements that show a vexatious or discriminatory image of women using their bodies or parts thereof, or associated with stereotyped behaviors that are considered offensive.

This provision will also serve to prohibit advertisements that promote prostitution or that may be considered racist, homophobic or discriminatory.

Victim support and sex education

For victims of sexual assault who earn less than the minimum wage (currently 14,000 euros per year), the law provides for generous financial aid and priority access to public housing.

It also plans to establish at least 50 24-hour crisis centers throughout Spain where victims, family members and relatives can receive psychological, legal and social care.

There are currently two – one in Madrid and the other in Asturias, in the north of the country – the Spanish government has already earmarked 66 million euros (US$65.7 million) for this project.

With the new Law on Sexual Freedom, sexual education will be mandatory in all educational stages, as well as in university careers related to teaching, the health and judicial fields.

Finally, sexual offenders will also have to receive mandatory sex education.

Criticism of the law

Since the procedures began more than a year ago, the “only yes is yes” law has received criticism from the right, as well as from judges and part of society through the networks.

The 21 magistrates of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the governing body of Spanish justice, unanimously approved in 2021 a report that questioned key aspects of the law.

The judges considered that the principle of presumption of innocence could be jeopardized: defining what is consent – instead of what is not – forces the defendant to prove that the victim gave him “yes” before the sexual encounter.

This is the same concern that has been expressed by the main opposition party, the Popular Party (PP), which voted against it in Congress.

Meanwhile, the far-right Vox party considers the law “ideological and sectarian” and believes that it “opens the door to using false complaints” to achieve benefits, such as regularization in the case of illegal immigrants.

