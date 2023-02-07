In recent months, a discussion has been settled in Spain on account of a law that addresses sexual consent in that country. It is called the Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, although it is better known as Law of Sexual Freedom and, above all, as the law of ‘only yes is yes’.

Its tragic origin dates back to the case of ‘la manada’, in 2016. ‘La manada’ was the name of a WhatsApp group in which five men interacted who that year sexually abused an 18-year-old girl in a portal during the San Fermin festivities in Pamplona.

The Spanish justice system condemned them for sexual abuse, understanding that there was no violence or intimidation, but later rectified and the Supreme Court ended up raising the sentences from 9 to 15 years in prison for rape.

The case generated multiple demonstrations throughout the country and the demand on the part of Spanish society to reform the laws to protect women from sexual attacks and toughen the punishments for those who perpetrate them. The Spanish government, which has openly declared itself feminist, then began to design this law, which implies important changes in the treatment of sexual crimes and care for victims, although it has not been without criticism from other sectors.

The most recent episode occurred this Monday, when it was recorded the reform of the PSOE, a center-left political party, which would modify the ‘only yes is yes’ law, approved at the end of August 2022.

The rule, among other issues, equated the crimes of sexual abuse and assault and, since then, with the new legal framework, more than 350 reductions in sentences have been registered, according to calculations by the autonomous superior courts of justice with court a week pass.

The PSOE proposes to maintain a “sole crime”, that of sexual assault, but differentiating between whether there was violence or not. This implies that some minimum penalties increase.

Discussions around this law have been taking place since the first moment of its approval. Despite the fact that the leftist coalition that governs Spain assures that it is one of the most avant-garde norms in the world in favor of women’s rights, its critics consider that it was devised violating the presumption of innocence and equality before the law.

In fact, a “legal loophole” in the law caused, for example, that the application of the same would have an undesired consequence for its promoters: the reduction of the sentence to some convicts.

“Only yes is yes” refers to one of the most important tenets of the law, and also one of the most controversial: consent before any sexual interaction.

The legal text reads: “It will only be understood that there is consent when it has been freely expressed through acts that, in view of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the will of the person.” In other words, sexual conduct without consent will be considered assaults and, as such, will be punished with different penalties according to the circumstances and aggravating factors in each case.

This means that a sexual assault does not necessarily involve the use of force or that the victim tried to resist since the law indicates, for example, that their passivity could be conditioned by environmental intimidation or by the intake of alcohol or other substances.

The new law eliminated the existing distinction between abuse and sexual assault. Thus, any sexual interaction without the consent of the other person would be considered an assault and would be punishable by a prison sentence of 1 to 4 years. But this meant that some convicted of crimes against sexual freedom obtained automatic reductions in their sentences after applying this new law.

Women demanding their rights in the march called on March 8 in Madrid, Spain. Across the country more than five million people marched. Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters

The reason is that the range of sentences was extended, and with lower minimums in some cases, which was taken advantage of by the lawyers of some convicted, who have the right to have their sentence adapted to the new law if it is more favorable to them. .

Criminal lawyers have pointed out that the law has resulted in an absolute failure. “The reform promoted by the Ministry of Equality abandoned the most basic criteria of legal technique and replaced them not only with ideological criteria, but with a series of advertising slogans,” wrote José María de Pablo Hermida in the pages of the newspaper The world.

The differences in Spain continue to grow. Dozens of groups that defend women’s rights are aligned with the PSOE proposal to amend the law, while many others criticize the change, seeing it as a return to the past.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING