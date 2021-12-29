For fifteen years, Ebe van der Lecq (46) and Nancy Vroon (58) had a successful catering company. However, due to the corona crisis, their business came to a complete standstill and all their assignments were cancelled. ,,We were taken out of the rat race”, says Van der Lecq. “And we suddenly had a lot of time to think. What did we really want with our lives now?

The two Rijswijkers are entrepreneurs in heart and soul. ,,But we no longer had the energy to make food for ten people”, says Vroon. “We had thought about selling our company before and that process has now been accelerated. We sold our company for a good amount of money, giving ourselves the freedom to do something else. We wanted to see if we could set up a new business in Botswana.”