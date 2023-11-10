Russia plans to expand medical care under compulsory medical insurance from 2024. IN project Decrees of the Government of the Russian Federation, including for the first time, established the volume and financial costs for dispensary observation of patients with the most common chronic diseases. We are talking about those that affect disability and mortality, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Experts note that in recent years, doctors around the world have begun to pay more attention to such patients. In Russian clinics you can increasingly find algologists – specialists in pain treatment . However, there is no official profession of “algologist” in the country. Izvestia looked into where to find these doctors, by what standards they work and whether they are outside the legal framework.

Who are algologists and what do they do?

Algology is a field of medicine that studies and treats pain, most often chronic. Algologists became a separate specialty and appeared in the world and Russia relatively recently, in the last decade. Abroad, this direction is called pain management, or “pain management”.

— Pain is a nonspecific symptom, but modern medicine has come to the conclusion that it should be considered as an independent direction for treatment. This is what an algologist does, who knows the principles and features of pain relief for various pathologies,” Ekaterina Demyanovskaya, a neurologist, candidate of medical sciences, expert at the Hemotest laboratory, told Izvestia.

You can also contact an algologist with acute pain syndrome, Anna Terekhova, head of the Center for the Study of Pain of JSC Medicine (academician Roitberg’s clinic), a member of the Russian Society for the Study of Pain, explained to the publication. However, in this case, the problem is easier to identify, and it is most often resolved by a specialist, such as a neurologist or orthopedist. An algologist is needed when the prescribed treatment does not help, or when the pain persists after eliminating the cause for more than a month, or when the cause cannot be determined for more than three months.

“For example, a person had an injury and was treated by a specialist, an orthopedic traumatologist. The injury has healed, there is no fracture, but the pain continues to bother me. In this case, the patient is referred to an algologist, who further understands the causes of the pain syndrome: why chronicity occurred and why the standard treatment that the majority receive does not help, she noted in an interview with Izvestia.

Algologists do not make diagnoses exactly like algologists. Often in complex cases, in order to understand the cause of pain, consultations with several specialists in related fields are needed , adds Terekhova. However, pain cannot be treated without a diagnosis at all—you have to start from something. And if an algologist prescribes treatment, but it does not work, first of all, the doctor must understand whether the disease is correctly identified. Sometimes it takes several years to finally establish a diagnosis.

— If we are talking about prolonged pain after surgery, then it is necessary to conduct a further examination of the patient before the doctor decides that the pain is neuropathic in nature. It is necessary first of all to determine whether there are any defects that arose during surgery or due to the individual characteristics of the patient. Naturally, the first thing we think about is differential diagnosis between related pathologies and accurate verification of the diagnosis. That is, it is important to determine what is happening to the patient and why it is happening. Not any pain that exists for more than three months is chronic, the expert emphasized.

According to her, algologists most often work with such types of chronic pain as, but are not limited to, headache, pelvic, cancer, polyneuropathic and joint pain. Specialists can also help in cases where the pain syndrome is associated with the patient’s psycho-emotional state – at least they will suggest him the right doctor.

— As a rule, these are patients with dysfunctional pain, when there is pain but there is no reason. Often these are people with high levels of anxiety and depression. Of course, they need to be sent in time to a psychotherapist or clinical psychologist, who will work with the patient and determine the psychological cause of the onset or increase in pain. The most striking example is the primary type of headache, that is, tension headache, migraine. Sometimes a psychotherapist is enough to help,” the algologist explained.

Patients can sometimes resist treatment and are ready to endure pain, Terekhova added. For example, in Russia there is prejudice against strong painkillers, including opioids.

— The person believes that he will become a drug addict. But I always explain to my patients with cancer: you need strength to fight the underlying disease. And if you struggle with pain, you will not have enough strength. Cancer does not equal pain. You need to prescribe medications that will help completely stop or reduce it, and then you will treat your main problem with an oncologist. You can relieve almost any pain, the main thing is to choose the right, individual therapy regimen,” she emphasized.

Where to find algologists and how they work

In Russia, there is officially no such profession as an algologist, but Doctors who specialize in pain treatment work strictly according to current laws, medical standards and clinical guidelines.

Many universities have begun to organize advanced training courses and training seminars on the Algology program. Corresponding departments have appeared, for example, at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), Novosibirsk State Medical University (NSMU) and other educational institutions, notes Svetlana Gorokhova, Candidate of Legal Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of International and Public Law of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

— A prerequisite for obtaining additional qualifications is that the potential student has a higher medical education. In some cases – in certain specialties, for example, oncologist. If a doctor has completed advanced training courses accredited by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation or professional training in an educational institution that has the appropriate license and accreditation, and received a diploma or certificate of the established form, then there are no contradictions with the current legislation, she explained to Izvestia.

Ekaterina Demyanovskaya added that algology is a field of activity of a doctor, and not a designation of a specialty. It is not available to all doctors, but only to those who, within the framework of their professional competencies, can carry out certain medical procedures.

— For example, neurologists, anesthesiologists, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, and rheumatologists can delve into algology. They are prepared to solve the problem of pain both theoretically and practically,” the expert emphasized.

Algologists can use standard treatment methods and protocols depending on the underlying diagnosis, she said. For example, if a person with cancer has severe pain, then pain relief is indicated. Drugs and methods are given in clinical recommendations, which should be used not only by an oncologist, but also by an algologist.

— A more common option is chronic pain due to degenerative changes in the spine, which reduces the quality of life. It has also developed its own regulatory documents, which provide diagnostic schemes and treatment tactics. In essence, an algologist is a multidisciplinary specialist who must have an excellent understanding of different areas of medicine at the same time,” Demyanovskaya noted.

Algology specialists can work in both private and public hospitals – these are the usual neurologists, rheumatologists, surgeons, oncologists and others who have undergone training. In large federal clinics, departments have recently appeared that deal specifically with algology. This is, for example, the Pain Treatment Center on the basis of the State Clinical Hospital named after. A.K. Eramishantseva or Pain Treatment Clinic on the basis of the Federal Scientific and Clinical Center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of Russia.

“Smaller medical institutions may also have such specialists, but so far their number is limited,” Demyanovskaya explained.