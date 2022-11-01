Will Benjamin Netanyahu Return as Prime Minister of Israel? That question is at the heart of today’s parliamentary elections. It is the fourth time in five years that Israelis have gone to the polls.

Either way, it promises to be an exciting election result. Polls show Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party to lead. To form a government, the now 73-year-old former prime minister needs the support of far-right parties such as Jewish Power of Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich. For these elections, the parties of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir form one list. They take a tough stance towards the Palestinians and strive for a country where rabbis are in charge.

Itamar Ben-Gvir ('IBG') in particular is known as an extremist. For years he had a framed photo in his living room of Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein, who murdered 29 praying Palestinians in a mosque in Hebron. His hard-hitting tone has since been moderated, but last month the Jewish Power party leader once again caused a stir by pulling out his gun at a confrontation with stone-throwing Palestinians.

There is no doubt that politics in the country has shifted to the right. Research by the Israeli Institute for Democracy shows that 62 percent of the 9.5 million Israelis consider themselves right-wing. Only 11 percent still see themselves as left-wing. The shift to the right is expected to continue. This is partly due to the strong growth of the right-wing ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and the flare-up of violence between Jewish and Arab Israelis. The Jewish Power party is profiting from this struggle.

Benjamin Netanyahu will therefore desperately need the far right – there is even a ministerial post for Ben-Gvir – to become prime minister of Israel for the third time. Whether this right-wing bloc gets enough seats in the Knesset – the Israeli parliament – is the big question. According to recent polls, Netanyahu's Likud and the right-wing parties are heading for about half of the 120 seats. That would not be a majority.

An ultra-Orthodox Jew casts his vote. The ultra-Orthodox community in Israel is growing rapidly. © Reuters



Dislike of Netanyahu

Netanyahu and his allies oppose the parties of the current ruling coalition. It consists of eight left-wing and right-wing parties that are mainly united in their aversion to the former prime minister. That anti-Netanyahu coalition lost its narrow majority in parliament earlier this year. This eventually led to new elections. Likud is therefore very likely to become the largest party today, followed by the (middle) party Yesh Atid of current Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu was prime minister in the 1990s and later also between 2009 and 2021. That earned him the title of longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. He has been involved in several corruption cases for years. Supporters see this as a witch hunt, but many political parties would rather see him disappear from the Knesset.

There is a chance that today's election will again end in a stalemate where no one can form a viable government. In that case, Israelis may have to go to the polls again in a few months.

Itamar Ben-Gvir (center) is the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party. © AFP



