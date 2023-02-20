Despite moving behind the scenes in the legal environment, the dispute for the first nomination of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) should not change the Court’s voting profile. The ambition of the government and parliamentarians to form a less punitive court in criminal matters depends on the second appointment that the PT candidate will be entitled to make this year, in October.

Prime Minister to retire in May, Ricardo Lewandowski has aligned himself with the current of the so-called criminal “guaranteeism” in cases of crimes committed by politicians and linked to the white collar. The current President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, who leaves the court in the second half of the year, oscillates, inclining towards the current of a tougher profile in criminal decisions. Thus, Lula’s search for a profile similar to Lewandowski’s, if successful, should not have a significant impact on the results of judgments in the STF.

In addition to a guaranteeing profile, the president’s allies claim that he will take into account the nominee’s alignment on economic issues. For analysts heard by Estadão, Lula should also look for a “progressive” name in social issues, but not to the point of opposing a more conservative Senate than the one he found in his previous terms in the Planalto.

“The issue of criminal law and criminal proceedings has been an open wound in the STF for many years,” said Insper professor Diego Werneck Arguelhes. He claims to be skeptical that the rankings regarding “guarantee” and “non-guarantee” ministers relate to “ministers’ stable views” and believes that, in fact, the positions are “affected by the conjuncture”.

“Today, the situation is more favorable for figures who are more resistant to the Judiciary having a very active position in holding political actors accountable”, argued Arguelhes. “The success of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, in being reappointed even with important votes in the opposition sets this tone.” Considered an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Aras was reappointed for a second term at the head of the Federal Public Ministry, in 2021, with 55 votes in favor in the Senate, ten against and one abstention.

Lewandowski is placed by analysts in the field of “guaranteeism” in recent years and Rosa, in the group that defends what they say is an effective criminal law, tougher with the argument of combating impunity. The most emblematic case that puts the two justices on different sides is the debate on the possibility of serving a sentence after conviction in the second instance.

Lewandowski and Rosa were against it. The minister, however, began to apply the Court’s jurisprudence approved in 2016 in specific cases to enable criminal execution after a second-degree decision, without waiting for the end of all appeals. With this understanding, Lula was arrested in 2018 in Operation Lava Jato and was left out of that year’s election, with Lewandowski and Rosa on opposite sides. In 2019, the STF changed its position.

Lula maintains that his right to defense was not fully respected during Lava Jato, which paved the way for a “campaign”, inside and outside the government, for the appointment of a guarantor name for the STF. Decreasing politicization in the Court is also a challenge.

“Putting a guaranteeist name now (in Lewandowski’s vacancy) is to maintain the fragile balance that today the Court has in favor of guaranteeism. The great challenge, therefore, becomes the appointment of Rosa Weber,” said lawyer Marco Aurélio Carvalho, close to Lula and coordinator of the Prerogativas group, who was notable for his criticism of Lava Jato.

Many members of the group advocated for targets of the operation. “You need to be guarantor, but also socially sensitive, with a humanist and progressive vision, and that goes through issues of an economic nature,” said Carvalho.

“It is evident that the Senate and all politicians are in favor of a guarantor profile. Because it encourages less persecutory behavior,” said Oscar Vilhena Vieira, director of the São Paulo Law School of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Direito SP).

Selected

In his two previous terms, Lula appointed eight ministers to the STF. Three remain at Court: Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia and Dias Toffoli. This year, he will be able to nominate two names.

From an economic point of view, Lula will also need to replace Lewandowski’s vote in this first wave. The minister was one of the losers when defending, for example, that the State cannot sell state-owned companies without Congressional authorization. He has also given votes praised by the PT on labor law guidelines.

“There is economic and moral progressivism. Minister Rosa is very progressive, especially in a field that has a strong identity connection with the profile of workers, which is labor law. Lewandowski, in social and labor rights, leans towards the progressive field, but less from the moral point of view”, declared Vilhena.

For lawyer Fernando Neisser, president of the Political and Electoral Law Commission of the São Paulo Lawyers Institute, it is unlikely that Lula will be able to make the Court more progressive. “All those who tend to leave in the near future are very committed to these agendas, gender, racial, moral issues. There will be a reinforcement of the guarantee block if Rosa is replaced by a minister with this profile.”

The president would also face resistance in Congress if, for example, he appointed someone with a public position in favor of legalizing abortion. “It may not be a priority for the government, but it will appear on the STF agenda,” said Arguelhes.

Lawyers and members of the government point to the possibility of Lula having a third nomination, if Luís Roberto Barroso anticipates his departure. “If Barroso retires, yes, there will be a bigger change, because, in addition to the criminal issue, there is the economic issue, in which he may be leading a position that is more in line with the market,” said Vilhena.

Politicization

In the evaluation of analysts, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should take into account, when choosing the future ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, a profile that reduces tensions and the politicization of the Court.

“The judicialization of politics does not start when a party proposes an action. It starts earlier, with the appointment of ministers. The concern is to avoid aggravating the judicialization of politics or the politicization of the STF”, said Joaquim Falcão, jurist and member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters. “The risk is that the nomination increases a conflict that is always latent between ministers.”

The perception on the part of society, encouraged by Jair Bolsonaro, that the STF acts at odds with its functions led a mob to invade the court on January 8 of this year.

“I would like indications that help rebuild the legitimacy of the court, that use with moderation the individual powers that the STF has for its ministers”, said Diego Werneck Arguelhes, from Insper. “They will always criticize a powerful court. The point is not to give reason for criticism to be made beyond what is already inevitable”, said Arguelhes.

understand the nominations

Indications

This year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be able to make two nominations for the Federal Supreme Court (STF), with the departure of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber

Retirement

Currently, STF ministers are obliged to leave office when they reach the age of 75 and reach the compulsory retirement age.

nominees

In his two previous terms, Lula appointed eight ministers to the Supreme Court. Three of them remain at Court: Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia and Dias Toffoli

guarantor

Lewandowski will leave the court in May. The minister has followed the current of the so-called criminal “guaranteeism” in cases of crimes committed by politicians and linked to the white collar

punitive

Current president of the Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber will remain in court until October. It has aligned itself with the current with the toughest profile in criminal decisions. She was nominated by Dilma Rousseff in 2011

barroso

Lawyers and members of the government also point to the possibility of Lula having a third appointment to the Court, if Luís Roberto Barroso anticipates his departure. He can stay in office until 2033

Rite

The ministers of the STF are appointed by the President of the Republic after approval of the choice by the absolute majority of the Senate