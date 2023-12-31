Home page politics

Building Minister Klara Geywitz advises consumers to replace their heating systems quickly. However, she wants to use her old heating system for the time being.

Berlin – The Federal Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Construction Klara Geywitz (SPD) recommends replacing natural gas heating systems more quickly than the Heating Act, which comes into force on January 1, 2024, requires. Geywitz developed the Heating Act, officially the Building Energy Act (GEG), together with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). At the start of the law, there is no obligation to replace – only for owners of a standard boiler that is more than 30 years old.

Replacing the heating system faster “can be worth it,” pleads Klara Geywitz – and keeps your own

“It may be worthwhile to replace the heating system more quickly and not install a new gas heating system,” Geywitz pleads to the newspapers Funke media group anyway – in view of the new funding guidelines for heating replacement. Habeck announced the start of the funding on Friday.

However, Geywitz does not want to replace the gas heater in her home until it is “unrepairable”. Because it is also sustainable to use things as long as they work. In this way, Geywitz and her family have “heated much more economically” over the last two years, the building minister added.

New heating law – federal funding for efficient buildings will also come into force from the new year

The GEG originally came into force on November 1, 2020. As part of a first amendment, the current new construction standard was raised on January 1, 2023 with regard to the annual primary energy requirement. With the second amendment to the law, “the use of renewable energies when installing new heating systems has now been regulated in a binding manner”. says the Federal Office for Housing, Urban Development and Construction.

The new amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG) is intended to ensure that more and more apartments and buildings will be heated in a more sustainable and climate-friendly manner in the future. The aim is to gradually reduce fossil fuels such as heating oil or gas. The federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG) decided by the traffic light coalition as part of the GEG will also apply from the beginning of the year. It is intended to support homeowners in renovating buildings so that they can permanently save energy costs. Accordingly, there is a basic subsidy of 30 percent for all residential and non-residential buildings – this applies to private homeowners as well as landlords, companies, non-profit organizations and municipalities.

From January 1, 2024, heating systems installed in new buildings must be powered by at least 65 percent renewable energy. In the case of existing buildings, the municipalities should first submit plans on how a conversion to greater climate neutrality can work locally. In general, however, homeowners can continue to operate functioning heating systems for the time being. Broken heaters can also be repaired.

Habeck: Federal funding as part of the Heating Act is an “important signal”

Building Minister Geywitz also referred to the climate speed bonus included in the federal funding: Owners of apartments and houses can then receive up to 20 percent of the costs for the expansion of more sustainable heating systems. Provided that they convert their heat supply to renewable energies particularly quickly.

Meanwhile, Economics and Environment Minister Habeck described the start of funding for homeowners to convert to sustainable heating systems as an “important signal”: “When investing in climate-friendly heating systems, we are helping the citizens of the country and supporting them with great financial strength from the state.” , he said in a press release on Friday.

This is crucial in order to make progress with climate protection in the building sector – “in a way that is feasible for people,” added Habeck. Applications for funding can be submitted to the federally owned development bank KfW from the end of February, but also retroactively for all projects that have been commissioned or have already begun.