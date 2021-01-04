In a dubious phone call, the outgoing US President Donald Trump is now fighting for his office by all means. He put the Georgia election officer under immense pressure. This is shown by a revealed Trump tape.

The incumbent wants many recounts of votes and several legal proceedings later US President his Election defeat still do not believe.

his still do not believe. US media now publish phone recordings that show how desperate Donald Trump is evident.

now publish phone recordings that show how desperate is evident. Compared to the State Secretary of Georgia he made a blatant demand.

Washington – Donald Trump has the 2020 US presidential election lost – the incumbent continues to refuse president the US to recognize his defeat. Its more democratic Challenger Joe Biden and current “President-Elect” should be on January 20th to be sworn in. Now Trump is apparently moving in – shortly before the Senator runoff election Georgia – all registers. As the Washington Post revealed he made an unusual phone call to an afterthought modification of Election result penetrated into this very state. It is nothing less than a call for election manipulation made by the outgoing US President from Georgia’s Home Secretary Brad Raffensperger demands.

Trump apparently spoke for about an hour Raffenspergerwho is responsible for carrying out the election in Georgia was responsible. Trump is said to have bluntly urged the Republican to “find” enough votes for him and to “recalculate” the result of the November election.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday about the conversation between Trump and Raffenspergerthat is said to have taken place the day before. The American newspaper also published parts of one Recording of said phone call, after Trump Raffensperger on Twitter described as “clueless”. The newspaper later made the tape recording available in its entire length.

I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Donald Trump puts party colleagues under pressure: “It is not fair to take our victory”

Like the incumbent president is too Raffensperger even republican. Threatened on the phone Trump his party colleague, however, that he is taking a “great risk” and may be guilty of a crime if he is not against the Election fraud go ahead. Admittedly Trump lost the election on 3rd November 2020 in the State of Georgia very close, lay Biden but there with “only” around 12,000 votes in front. To be absolutely sure, they were Election results then counted twice – without looking Trumps True claims and evidence Election fraud were found.

His defeat in Georgia the incumbent wants US President apparently still not admit it, so he was on the phone with Raffensperger complained about the “wrong result” and claimed to have won the election. “I just want to find 11,780 votes … because we won the state,” explained Trump in the telephone recording. “We won the election and it is not fair to take the win like that,” said Trump continue. Therefore should Raffensperger

check the result again. “But check it out with people who want to find answers”, so the instruction of the soon to leave office US presidents.

Video: CNN broadcasts recordings of the phone call between Trump and Raffensperger

Brad Raffensperger: “We have to stand by our numbers”

The responsible responded in the recording State Secretary of Georgia to him: “We have to stand by our numbers. We believe our numbers are correct. ”He also explained Raffenspergerthat the results were also permissible in front of the face. “The problem you have is that the data you have is wrong,” he said Interior minister decided to Trump.

The Washington Post further wrote in her article on the “rambling and sometimes incoherent conversation” that the tape recording showed how “possessed and desperate” the president given his election defeat.

Audio: Trump advises Ga. Secretary of state, urges him to “find” votes https://t.co/Pibw9gBt1A – The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 3, 2021

Apparently goes Trump still assume that he could get the result in enough US states so change in his favor, to his second term of office to run as president. The published Telephone recordings are more than explosive, are in on Tuesday Georgia but the runoff elections for two Senate seats. The result of that election could be the majority of Republicans in the country Chamber of Parliament in Washington tilt, they currently have 50 seats in the Senate and the Democrats 48. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

