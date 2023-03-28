(Reuters) – Twitter controller Elon Musk said late on Monday that only verified Twitter accounts will be able to vote in polls starting April 15, a decision the billionaire believes will be able to stem the swarms of bots that access the service through artificial intelligence resources.

Musk also said that only verified accounts will be eligible for the social network’s user recommendations, which display a stream of tweets that may be of interest to the platform subscriber.

Last year, Musk said Twitter would restrict polling voting rights on the platform to subscribers to the paid Twitter Blue service only.

(By Chandni Shah and Maria Ponnezhath)