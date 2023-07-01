The independent game Only Up! which has achieved good success on Steam in the past few weeks, it has been removed from the Valve store without explanation from the developers. However, the reason seems to be the accusation received of having stolen some of the graphic resources included in the game, as reported on social networks.

What was stolen?

Currently Only Up! it cannot be purchased and there is no public comment on the matter from the developers of SCKR Games. to throw thecharge of theft it was Twitter user @Aboulicious, who also showed off at least one of his allegedly stolen assets on Sketchfab, a graphics asset marketplace.

The developers of Only Up! they would have taken it and inserted it into the game without asking for any authorization, considering that it was released for non-commercial use, even using it for one of the images visible on the game’s Steam page.

Nothing is currently known about the fate of the game. Will probably come back online after the unlicensed graphics have been cleaned up.

Inspired by the fairy tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, Only Up! has been made very popular by some top streamers like the Dr Disrespect. The game asks the player to climb up to the sky in a world gone completely insane.

Given the allegations it is likely that Steam has simply removed the game, waiting for all the elements that could lead to any copyright infringement lawsuits to be eliminated.