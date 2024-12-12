The take-off of battery-based electrical energy storage plants in the Valencian Community threatens to be just as slow as that of renewables despite the electricity deficit that the region is dragging. Only two facilities located in the province of Valencia have made it among the 45 projects that will receive public aid from the State through the Perte announced for this type of facilities.

He Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has definitively resolved the allocation of 156.4 million euros of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) to 45 innovative storage projects. And of that volume of aid, just three million They have been granted to plants that plan to establish themselves in Valencian territory.

The two projects that have managed to pass this screening are those named “Bess Sancholl 1” and “Tollo II”. The first, with the English acronym of Battery Energy Storage System that is given to these plants, It is located in Gandía and includes an installed power of 5 MW and and one storage capacity up to 22.36 MWh. The planned investment in that installation it is 6.22 million eurosof which 1.86 million euros will in principle be provided by the allocated aid.

The second approved facility has very similar characteristics and capacity, with a planned investment of 5.82 million eurosof which the assigned Perte funds will provide 1.16 million euros. In this case, the project would be the first to come into operation, since the completion date is listed as September 30, 2025, compared to May 2026, which is planned for the other plant.

Admitted but without funds

The fact that only these two independent energy storage plants have achieved funding does not mean that there are many more initiatives in the region. In fact, the resolution of the IDAE and the Ministry itself includes 18 other admitted projects, that is, they meet the conditions, but do not obtain public funds due to the assessment of all those presented. On the whole They add up to an investment of more than 190 million euros.

Among them is one with up to 55 MW of installed power and 220 MWh of storage capacity in Castellóncalled “Bess Cuevas”, with an investment of more than 64 million.

But in addition, the other projects are concentrated in Betxí (Castellón), with seven modular plants of 5 MW of installed power, and another nine in the Valencian town of Museros also with the same characteristics.

Asturias, with 15 projects, is the community with the highest number of selected files and the highest amount of aid, 60.8 million euros. They are followed by the Canary Islands, with five projects and 14.9 million euros, the Basque Country (4 and 9.6 million) and Catalonia and Cantabria, both with three proposals each and incentives worth 39.9 million and 11 million, respectively. .