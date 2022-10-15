Monterrey was the second best team in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The albiazul team added 10 wins, five draws and two losses, in addition to scoring 29 goals and only conceding 13. This Saturday, October 15, the people from Monterrey will receive Cruz Azul in the second leg of the quarterfinals. It seems that the painting of La Noria will have it very complicated in the Giant of Steel.
The BBVA Stadium is a real fortress for Monterrey in the league; since 2015, when the stadium was inaugurated, only two teams have managed to win within 90 minutes. In 19 matches, the albiazul squad has 10 wins, five draws and four losses. In this journey only Tigres and Xolos de Tijuana have been able to win in regular time.
The UANL team has won three times in the Steel Giant: twice in the quarterfinals, in the Clausura 2016 and Clausura 2017, and once more in the final of the Apertura 2017. For its part, the team from Tijuana defeated Rayados in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2018.
As if this statistic were not in itself difficult enough for Cruz Azul, another fact plays against the La Noria team. The capital team has not been able to win a match at the home of Monterrey for nine years.
