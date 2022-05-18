Every day the Qatar 2022 World Cup is closer, the Mexican team with a ticket in hand after a tough tie, will use this summer and to define which soccer players will be in the World Cup and which players will stay on the road. Therefore, Gerardo Martino has summoned 38 players to concentrate from May to June and earn his place in the World Cup.
As expected, this call has generated controversy and criticism due to the absence of some players who, from the perspective of public opinion and the press, should receive an opportunity. However, the reality is that ‘Tata’ is very clear about it, of these 38 selected will form his final list and only two pieces that were not taken into account have options.
Hirving Lozano and Rogelio Funes Mori, both due to injury, were not called up for this long FIFA break. However, the reality is that both are part of the first cut; that is to say, from a group of 40 players and even sources close to El Tri affirm that this pair of attackers has fully guaranteed their presence in Qatar 2022, they will not have to compete for it, for which it was preferred that they recover of his injuries instead of being in concentration.
#players #list #options #Qatar
Leave a Reply