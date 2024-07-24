Chihuahua, Chih.- With eight days to go until the deadline for registration to participate in the call for the two new magistrates of the State Administrative Court (TEJA), only two profiles have submitted their application to the contest.

They are Jesús Mauricio Delgado González and Fuad Georges Farah Valdez, while the deadline for registering profiles closes on July 31, and no later than August 20, the special commission must choose the two profiles that will occupy two of the five magistrates that will now make up the TEJA.

The Commission was composed of the following legislative representatives: Adriana Terrazas (President of the Commission and of Congress), deputies Saúl Mireles (PAN), Ivón Salazar (PRI), Cuauhtémoc Estrada (Morena) and Francisco Sánchez (Citizen Movement).

It also includes Karla Gabriela Ramos and Óscar González Luna, representatives of the Executive Branch, and Francisco Javier Fierro and Francisco Javier Acosta, both representatives of the Judicial Branch.

The process consists of five stages: registration, documentary evaluation, publication of validated persons, interviews and overall evaluation by the Special Commission.